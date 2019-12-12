Mohu’s Leaf 65-mile Premium Pro Pack OTA Antenna is now down to $55 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the Mohu Leaf 65 Premium Pro Pack OTA TV Antenna for $54.95 shipped. Down from $70, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats the previous price drop by $4, and marks a new all-time low. Included here is the indoor OTA antenna, a USB-powered amplifier, 16-foot coaxial cable, and more. Perfect for adding into your cord-cutting setup alongside Hulu, Netflix, or Disney+, this antenna can pull in content from up to 65-miles away. So whether you’re looking to catch the end of the NFL regular season, the news, or other shows, this is a must-have addition for supplementing content. Rated 4/5 stars and other Mohu antennas are well-reviewed.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Should the results show that you don’t need to pick up content from 50-miles away, the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna covers a 35-mile range and will only run you $20.

Mohu Leaf 65 Premium Pro Pack features:

Mohu Leaf 65 Premium Pro Pack includes everything you need to set up Leaf 65 as a premium home theater antenna. Premium Pro Pack includes a Leaf 65 antenna, a USB powered HDTV amplifier, a two-way RF splitter, one 16 ft. high performance cable and two 10 ft. high performance coaxial cables.

