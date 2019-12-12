NETGEAR Orbi 802.11ac Mesh System with Alexa router drops to $240 ($90 off)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Tri-band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System with Built-in Smart Speaker for $239.99 shipped. Having dropped from $350, today’s offer saves you nearly 32%, beats the previous discount by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring up to 4,500-square feet of Wi-Fi coverage in total, this two-piece mesh bundle sports 802.11ac Tri-band connectivity. Alongside the main router, you’re also getting the Orbi Voice range extender, which packs a built-in Alexa-enabled Harman Kardon speaker alongside its Wi-Fi amplification. Overall, you’re looking at five Gigabit Ethernet ports to leverage and up to 3Gbps of network throughout. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, we spotted the TP-Link Unmanaged 24-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $59.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from $79, today’s offer is goods for a 24% discount and marks a new Amazon low. Featuring up to 48Gbps of network throughput, this 24-port switch will help ensure that there’s also a free Ethernet slot, even if you have plenty of hardwired hubs, gaming consoles, or other devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,100 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing a discount on TP-Link’s Deco M3 Mesh 802.11ac System at $100 (26% off).

NETGEAR Orbi Tri-band Mesh System features:

Orbi mesh Wi-Fi System with Orbi Voice delivers whole home Wi-Fi with a superior Smart speaker experience. Tri-band mesh Wi-Fi brings high-performance Wi-Fi throughout your home and extends your existing Wi-Fi for less buffering and dead zones. Ask Alexa on your Orbi Voice Satellite to play music, set alarms, control smart home devices, Check traffic, weather, and more.

