Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell in Venetian Bronze for $68.99 shipped. That’s $31 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is among of the best pricing we have tracked. This doorbell is made to easily replace an existing one while delivering several handy features. First and foremost, you’ll be able to see who’s at the door whether you’re home or not. You’ll also be able to pull up a live feed on demand from a smartphone or using Alexa on compatible devices like Fire TV, Echo Show, and more. Built-in support for motion alerts is handy too, lending a helping hand towards catching pesky porch pirates in the act. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more models in this Ring doorbell sale.

We also spotted the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $142.95 shipped from the same seller. That’s $106 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is also at one of the best prices we have tracked. This Ring model offers a higher 1080p resolution compared to the 720p picture found in the deal above. Higher-end finishes give your home a richer look. Rated 4+ stars

If you have an angled walkway, you may benefit from a mount that can yield a better vantage point. You can pick up an angle mount for Ring or Ring Pro at $10. By setting it up this way, you’ll be able to capture motion quicker while also making your doorbell more visible to guests. This is a great way to top off your purchase from today’s Ring doorbell sale.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!