Learn Spanish, German, more with Rosetta Stone’s Fire 7 bundle: $150 ($90 off)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering the Rosetta Stone Learn Spanish Bonus Pack Bundle and a Fire 7 Tablet for $149.99 shipped. Also available in German, Italian, and French. Normally this package would run you $240, with the basic version of Spanish tutoring going for $189 by itself. Included here is lifetime digital access to Rosetta Stone’s language lessons, as well as a grammar guide and dictionary book set. Throw in the Fire 7, and you’ll have an easy way to study while in bed or lounging around on the couch. Rosetta Stone products are well-reviewed overall.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to brush up on your Spanish skills, locking in a 12-month session of digital access to Rosetta Stone’s program will only cost you $99. There are also plenty of other languages at this price, so there’s some extra variety available if the selection from the lead deal isn’t vast enough.

Rosetta Stone Spanish Bonus Pack Bundle features:

Millions of people around the world have already learned a new language with our award-winning approach. It’s no coincidence that Rosetta Stone is the fastest way to learn a language. Our method is effective because it’s more than the newest app-it’s the result of decades of research into the way people learn best.

