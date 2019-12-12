Combo Synology’s 2-bay NAS with 8TB of Seagate storage at $310 ($370 value)

Newegg is currently offering the Synology 2-bay DiskStation DS218j NAS bundled with a pair of Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Hard Drives for $309.99 shipped. Usually picking up the NAS and two hard drives would run you closer to $370 at Amazon. Today’s offer saves you $60 and matches the combined all-time lows on the included gear. Synology’s 2-bay NAS supports up to 24TB of storage and boasts a maximum of 113MB/s transfer speeds. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB 3.0 ports as well as Gigabit Ethernet input. All of which makes it a fantastic backup or media server. With the included 8TB worth of storage, you’re well on the way towards building out a home media or backup server. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 325 customers.

If you’re more concerned about increasing your desktop’s storage pool and don’t need the extra power of a NAS, consider saving even more with WD’s 8TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive. Here you’ll get the same 8TB of storage as the lead deal, but in a USB 3.0 form-factor that only costs $130 at Amazon.

We’re also still tracking a discount on a higher-end WD Easystore hard drive. So if 8TB isn’t enough, right now you can score a 10TB drive for $160, which is 20% off the going rate and a notable way to load up on storage.

Synology DiskStation DS218j 2-bay NAS features:

Synology Disk Station DS218j is a 2-bay NAS server which perfectly fits home and personal users to build your own personal cloud. Simple yet powerful, Synology DS218j offers effortless data sharing, multimedia streaming, and cloud synchronization. Synology DS218j is backed by Synology’s 2-year limited warranty.

