The Clarks Cyber Monday Sale is back! Save 40% off your purchase + free shipping

- Dec. 12th 2019 9:48 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Clarks brings back its Cyber Monday Sale with 40% off your purchase when you use promo code CYBER at checkout. Score great deals on dress shoes, boots, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Clarksdale Hill Boots will be sure to elevate any look. These boots are currently on sale for $102, which is $68 off the original rate. This style is available in two color options and will look great with jeans or khakis alike. It would also be a great gifting option for the stylish man in your life. Be sure to keep scrolling to find the rest of our top picks from Clarks below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Clarks Shoes

Clarks Shoes

About the Author