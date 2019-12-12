TOMS takes up to 30% off sitewide just in time for the holidays + free shipping

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
For 48-hours only, TOMS is offering up to 30% off sitewide with promo code JOY at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Rugged Ashland Boots are currently on sale for $112, which is down from its original rate of $160. These boots are waterproof, which is great for the upcoming fall and winter weather. Also, featuress a mesh lining to keep you breathable and a cushioned insole for added comfort. Find the rest of our top picks from TOMS below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cedar Brown Suede Navi Boots $84 (Orig. $120)
- Rugged Ashland Boots $112 (Orig. $160)
- Drizzle Grey Heritage Canvas $35 (Orig. $50)
- Black Canvas Cupsole Botas $45 (Orig. $65)
- Light Toffee Corduroy Slippers $31 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Desert Suede Mesa Boots $105 (Orig. $150)
- Waxy Suede Ella Booties $77 (Orig. 110)
- Black Suede Kelsey Booties $63 (Orig. $90)
- Nova Leather Wrap Slip Ons $45 (Orig. $85)
- Taupe Gray Suede Loren $70 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, the Clarks Cyber Monday Sale is back and offering 40% off purchases and free shipping.
