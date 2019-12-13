Amazon’s $99 Fossil hybrid smartwatch sale slashes up to $56 off

- Dec. 13th 2019 1:17 pm ET

$99
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the Fossil Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch for $99 shipped. That’s $56 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. This smartwatch addresses the need for a daily charge with an analog face and simple vibrations when smartphone notifications come through. This approach yields up to an incredible 12-months of battery life. Each button you find along the side can be customized to your liking, providing access to playback controls, finding your phone, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers. Continue reading to find more Fossil smartwatches on sale.

More Fossil smartwatches on sale:

If none of the Fossil styles jump off the page at you, go for an Apple Watch look with Amazfit Bip. It’s just $68, offering a very affordable alternative to any of the deals above and especially Apple Watch. You’re bound to appreciate 30-day battery life and built-in GPS.

Fossil Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • Hybrid Smartwatches work with iPhone and Android Phones
  • Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months
  • Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$99

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Fossil

Fossil
SmartWatch Wearable

About the Author