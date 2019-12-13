Amazon’s $99 Fossil hybrid smartwatch sale slashes up to $56 off

Amazon is offering the Fossil Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch for $99 shipped. That’s $56 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. This smartwatch addresses the need for a daily charge with an analog face and simple vibrations when smartphone notifications come through. This approach yields up to an incredible 12-months of battery life. Each button you find along the side can be customized to your liking, providing access to playback controls, finding your phone, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers. Continue reading to find more Fossil smartwatches on sale.

More Fossil smartwatches on sale:

If none of the Fossil styles jump off the page at you, go for an Apple Watch look with Amazfit Bip. It’s just $68, offering a very affordable alternative to any of the deals above and especially Apple Watch. You’re bound to appreciate 30-day battery life and built-in GPS.

Fossil Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Hybrid Smartwatches work with iPhone and Android Phones

Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

