Amazon’s 1-day toy sale includes LEGO, VTech, Green Toys, more from $5

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off toys from LEGO, Vtech, LeapFrog, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Royal Talon Fighter Pack 76100 for $17.98. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $30 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model includes 350-pieces and recreates the Royal Talon Attack Fighter found in Black Panther. Head below for more top picks.
Other notable deals include:
- VTech PJ Masks Super Catboy Learning Watch: $9 (Reg. $15)
- Green Toys Scooper Construction Truck: $11.50 (Reg. $15)
- VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe: $35 (Reg. $50)
- VTech Drop and Go Dump Truck: $6 (Reg. $10)
- …and more!
LEGO Royal Talon Fighter Attack features:
- Build Black Panther’s vehicle: the Royal Talon Fighter featuring an opening mini figure cockpit, rear prison compartment and 2 stud shooters
- Includes a LEGO Marvel Black Panther figure, Nakia figure with disc weapons, Killmonger figure with a flick missile shooter and Ulysses Klaue figure with an ultrasonic robotic hand
- Royal Talon Fighter plane measures over 2 inch (7 centimeter) high, 8 inch (21 centimeter) long and 6 inch (16 centimeter) wide
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!