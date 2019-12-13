Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Ray-Ban Sunglasses, UGG Boots, Cuisinart, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nike, The North Face, adidas, more up to 50% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Sunglass Hut offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, more
- Foot Locker offers up to 25% off your purchase: Nike, adidas, more
- Steep and Cheap offers an extra 20% off select items with code WISHLIST20 at checkout
- PUMA Something to Celebrate Event offers up to 75% off over 400 items
Casual and Formalwear |
- UGG’s Holiday Sale offers up to 30% off popular boots, slippers, pajamas, more
- Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Event takes up to 60% off luggage, briefcases, more
- Amazon offers slippers up to 55% off from $16 Prime shipped, today only
- Levi’s takes 30% off favorite gifts including popular jeans, outerwear, more
- GAP takes 50% off sitewide with code FIFTY + an extra 10% off your purchase with code GIVE10
Home Goods and more |
- Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryers return to Amazon all-time low at $70 (Reg. $100)
- Cuisinart cast iron 7-Qt. round casserole now $60 for today only (Reg. $100+)
- Panasonic Arc5 Cordless Razor back at holiday pricing: $100 (Reg. up to $150)
- COSORI’s 5.8-Qt. Alexa/Wi-Fi Air Fryer hits Amazon low at $84 (Reg. $120)
- Cuisinart’s Steel Grill Set drops to $21 + more BBQ deals at Amazon from $7
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!