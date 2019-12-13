Grab 4-yrs. of Car and Driver Magazine for just $10 (Reg. $48+) + more from $5

DiscountMags is now offering the 4-years of Car and Driver Magazine for $10 with free delivery every month. Simply use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. Currently $15 per year at Amazon, it regularly fetches about $48 for 4 years at DiscountMags and is now at the best price we can find. In fact, our usual multi-year exclusive offers put this one down at $12 across 4-years making today’s deal one of the most notable we have tracked. This is a perfect opportunity to extend your subscription or to scratch a gift off your list — you can choose which address to send magazines to with a nice little gift note if you want. Head below for more magazine deals and details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While you won’t find a better deal on Car and Driver anywhere, DiscountMags has now kicked off a wide ranging 12 Days of Deals sale. You’ll find solid offers on titles like Men’s Health, Wired, Dwell, Women’s Health, GQ, Bon Appetit, Esquire and many more. While it’s hard to go wrong with any of the titles in this sale, one standout is 2-years of Dwell magazine for $9.99. This one is $20 per year at Amazon and very rarely drops down to $5 per year with our exclusive offers.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Make sure you grab your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6) and check out our December Reading List for this month’s best new releases. But if graphic novels are more your style, here’s a batch of Marvel, Star Wars and DC deals from ComiXology.

Car and Driver Magazine:

Car and Driver Magazine provides the information you need when purchasing a new vehicle or finding information about an older model. As one of the leading car publications on the market, the magazine features a mixture of articles on maintenance, comparison shopping, and accessories that help consumers become informed before shopping.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!