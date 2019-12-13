Build an idyllic European town in Construction Sim 3 for iOS, now $2 (50% off)

- Dec. 13th 2019 10:22 am ET

Construction Simulator 3 for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. The top-ranked action/simulation game is regularly $4 on the App Store and is now matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. Based in an “idyllic European town,” players must create and repair roads/houses while taking on other challenging building contracts using a series of officially licensed gear from Caterpillar, Liebherr, CASE, Bobcat, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Late yesterday afternoon we spotted a series of notable deals on the retro-style GameStew iOS games including Tower of Fortune 3. However, you’ll also want to stop by this morning’s roundup for additional iOS price drops on titles like Doom & Destiny Advanced, Animation Creator HD, Magic Call Pro, Magic Launcher Pro, and more. On the desktop productivity side of things, we are also still seeing solid holiday price drops on the popular Parallels apps too.

Construction Simulator 3:

Discover an idyllic European town in the sequel to the popular Construction Simulator 2 and Construction Simulator 2014 with officially licensed vehicles by famous brands. Take on diverse and challenging contracts. Build and repair roads and houses. Shape the skyline of your city and expand your vehicle fleet. Discover a completely new map and unlock new contracts and vehicles with your growing company.

