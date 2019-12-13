Foot Locker offers up to 25% off your purchase: Nike, adidas, more

Foot Locker offers 20% off with no minimum when you apply promo code MERRY20 or 25% off orders of $200 using code MERRY25 at checkout. You can find great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Brooks, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $20. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Nike LeBron 16 Low Sneakers. Originally priced at $130, during the sale you can find them marked down to $104. This stye is very on-trend for the upcoming basketball season and they feature a supportive design to keep you comfortable on and off the court. You can find them in an array of color options and rated 4.2/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

