An all-time low brings JOBY’s Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit down to $100 (Save $40)

- Dec. 13th 2019 2:30 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the JOBY Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod for $99.95 shipped. Usually selling for $140, today’s offer is good for a 29% discount, beats the previous price drop by $20, and matches the new all-time low at Amazon. Comprised of professional-grade machined aluminum, JOBY’s tripod features flexible legs that allow you to mount your smartphone, GoPro, or even a full DSLR camera just about anywhere. It can support devices weighing up to 6.6-pounds and thanks to rubberized foot grip, it’s a capable option for handling nearly all of the perils of field photography. With over 6,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. You can also learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those in search of something a bit more portable will be right at home with JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Kit Compact Tripod at $40. As a more lightweight alternative to the 3K Pro, this option has much of the same functionality, aside from the metal build quality. It’s worth considering if you don’t need as robust of a design and are looking to pocket some extra savings. 

Want to upgrade your photography kit in a different way? Right now we’re seeing the GoPro HERO8 bundled with various accessories on sale for $350. This entire package amounts to a $450 value, so now is a great time to dive into the action camera world.

JOBY Gorillapod 3K Pro Kit Tripod features:

Professional-grade machined aluminum flexible tripod for premium mirrorless cameras.Our latest design Gorilla Pod tripod with ball head capable of holding 3kg of camera or accessories.The serious Gorilla Pod for premium mirrorless camera users. This brand new design featuring CNC machined sockets and Arca Swiss compatible ball head sets a new standard for content creators using the latest hardware and techniques.

