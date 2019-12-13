Kershaw’s Blur Folding Pocket Knife drops to $54 (Reg. $80+), more from $7.50

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Blur S30V Folding Pocket Knife (1670S30V) for $54 shipped. Regularly as much as $80+ at Amazon, this is within less than $1 of the all-time low and is the best price we can find. Built “to last a lifetime,” this powdered steel blade measures out at 3.4-inches and is ideal for everything from hunting tasks to cutting rope/ties and opening packages over the holidays. It sports a black anodized aluminum handle with grip-tape, SpeedSafe assisted opening and a reversible pocket clip. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the high-end price tag on today’s deal is a but much for simple package opening and the like, consider Gerber’s top-rated pocket knife which is now down below $7.50 Prime shipped. Or save even more with this $5 Kershaw PT-1 Compact Keychain Multifunction Tool. But you’ll also want to check out this deal we spotted on Gerber’s Suspension-NXT multi-tool at an Amazon low of $24 and swing by our roundup of the best options out there starting from $5 while you’re at it.

Kershaw Blur S30V Folding Pocket Knife:

Manufactured with premium materials and built to last a lifetime

Premium S30V powdered steel blade, takes and holds an extremely fine edge for increased longevity

Ideal for a wide variety of tasks including cleaning game, cutting rope, bushcrafting, slicing fruits and vegetables, cutting zip ties and more

Stonewashed blade and basic black anodized aluminum handle with grip-tape give the S30V Blur its discreet, rugged appearance for a stealthy EDC

