Kershaw’s Blur Folding Pocket Knife drops to $54 (Reg. $80+), more from $7.50

- Dec. 13th 2019 11:02 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $80+ $54
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Blur S30V Folding Pocket Knife (1670S30V) for $54 shipped. Regularly as much as $80+ at Amazon, this is within less than $1 of the all-time low and is the best price we can find. Built “to last a lifetime,” this powdered steel blade measures out at 3.4-inches and is ideal for everything from hunting tasks to cutting rope/ties and opening packages over the holidays. It sports a black anodized aluminum handle with grip-tape, SpeedSafe assisted opening and a reversible pocket clip. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the high-end price tag on today’s deal is a but much for simple package opening and the like, consider Gerber’s top-rated pocket knife which is now down below $7.50 Prime shipped. Or save even more with this $5 Kershaw PT-1 Compact Keychain Multifunction Tool. But you’ll also want to check out this deal we spotted on Gerber’s Suspension-NXT multi-tool at an Amazon low of $24 and swing by our roundup of the best options out there starting from $5 while you’re at it.

Kershaw Blur S30V Folding Pocket Knife:

  • Manufactured with premium materials and built to last a lifetime
  • Premium S30V powdered steel blade, takes and holds an extremely fine edge for increased longevity
  • Ideal for a wide variety of tasks including cleaning game, cutting rope, bushcrafting, slicing fruits and vegetables, cutting zip ties and more
  • Stonewashed blade and basic black anodized aluminum handle with grip-tape give the S30V Blur its discreet, rugged appearance for a stealthy EDC

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $80+ $54

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Kershaw

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard