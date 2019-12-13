Assemble Nintendo’s cardboard Labo Robot kit on sale for $30 (Save $20)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit for $29.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. While it originally retailed for $70, we’ve more recently seen it selling for $50 these days. That’s good for an over 40% discount, matches our previous mention, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Nintendo’s Robot Kit has you assemble a cardboard mecha to pilot by way of some ingenious motion controls. Once donning the backpack and accessories, you’ll be able to stomp, blast, and destroy a virtual city in order to rack up a high score in the companion game. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 335 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look. More below.

A perfect way to put your savings to work from today’s sale is by grabbing Nintendo’s Labo Customization Set. One of the best parts about the Labo experience is that because everything is made of cardboard, it’s easy to personalize the build. This $7 add-on makes that even easier to do and is filled with various tapes and stickers of Nintendo characters to plaster all over your creation.

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit features:

Make a Toy-Con Robot suit…to become a robot in the game! Fold engineered, pre-cut cardboard sheets by following interactive instructions and then suit up to get playing. Wreck in-game environments and beat challenges to unlock powerful abilities.

