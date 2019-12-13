NutriNinja Duo Blender drops to $90 Prime shipped for today only (Reg. $151+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja NutriNinja Blender Duo (BL642) for $89.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model is regularly up to $160 at Walmart and Amazon where it is currently on sale for $151 and has never dropped below $100. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Featuring a series of presets that use Auto-iQ technology, this blender has “intelligent blending programs that do the work for you.” From your basic smoothies to iced drinks and meal preparation, this model “pulverizes ice to snow in seconds” and can easily break down whole fruits, vegetables, seeds, and more. It also ships with small, regular, and jumbo Nutri Ninja cups with Sip & Seal lids. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While today’s lead deal steers well clear of those high-end machines while providing most of the same features, there are blenders out there for less. You might even be able to get away with this $30 Hamilton Beach option, just don’t expect the same kind of crushing power here as the Ninja option above. But if it’s just a personal smoothie maker you’re after, take a look at the Magic Bullet. It goes for just $28, includes all the smoothie cups you’ll need and takes up a fraction of the counter space.

From Brita pitchers and Cuisinart grilling accessories to camping gear, shavers and eye glass cleaners, our Home Good Guide is packed full of deals today.

Ninja NutriNinja Blender Duo:

The Nutri Ninja | Ninja Blender Duo with Auto-iQ takes the guesswork out of drink making! Auto-iQ Technology features intelligent programs that combine unique, timed pulsing, blending and pausing patterns that do the work for you! The digital countdown timer displays how much time is remaining on the selected Auto-iQ program, or counts up to track blending time when using the three manual speeds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!