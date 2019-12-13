Panasonic Arc5 Cordless Razor back at holiday pricing: $100 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Men’s Arc5 Cordless Electric Razor (ES-LV65-S) for $99.67 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $100. Regularly between $120 and $150, today’s deal is matching the Thanksgiving price drop and is the lowest total we can find. This shaver features five precision honed 30-degree Nanotech blades and an ultra-thin Arc foil as well as a pop-up trimmer for detailing. Using a series of built-in shaving sensors, this razor monitors beard density and automatically adjusts cutting power “for exceptional comfort.” Along with wet/dry operation, it also has a 10-stage LCD display with battery notifications and up to 40 minutes of wireless shaving per charge. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Now if the high-end shaving sensors and 5-blade system on today’s lead deal isn’t getting you excited, there are certainly options out there for less. The popular Philips Norelco OneBlade comes to mind at $25 Prime shipped with 4+ star ratings from over 6,000 Amazon customers. But if it’s just a simple stocking stuffer you’re after, take a look at this $10 Prime shipped Gillette Fusion5 ProShield Chill Men’s Razor instead.

Panasonic Men’s Arc5 Cordless Electric Razor:

Sharp Men’s Shaver Blades: Panasonic Arc5 men’s electric shaver with five ultra sharp precision honed 30° Nanotech blades and ultra thin Arc foil follow facial contours for a quick, close and comfortable shave

Wet/Dry Electric Shaver and Trimmer 2 in 1: Built in pop up trimmer details mustaches, beards and sideburns; Wet/dry waterproof shaver allows for convenient shaving in or out of the shower

Multi Flex Pivoting Head: Panasonic flexible pivoting electric shaver head glides effortlessly to trace the individual contours of face, chin, neck and jaw; Built in shaving sensor monitors differences in beard density and automatically adjusts cutting power for exceptional comfort

