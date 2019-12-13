PS4 Pro COD Modern Warfare Bundle for $299 (Reg. $400) + more up to $150 off

Best Buy is now offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Console Bundle for $298.99 shipped. That’s $101 off the regular $400 listing and matching the Black Friday listing which was the first notable price drop we tracked since this bundle was unveiled in October. It currently starts at $365 on Amazon, for comparison. This is the current generation PlayStation 4 Pro with all the usuals and a copy of the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Be sure to head over to our hands-on review right here, this morning’s game deal roundup, and down below for more.

However, if the special Call of Duty bundle isn’t getting you excited or you already own the game, there are PS4 Pro bundles for less. You can still grab Sony’s high-end machine with a copy of Spider-Man GOTY Edition at just $280 shipped along with the Fortnite Neo Versa bundle for the same price. While these two options might not carry as high a value for you because of the add-ons, they are still up to $150 off and beating Black Friday pricing.

You can also still score a year of PlayStation Plus for $40, or $5 under the official Thanksgiving price. We have some headset deals available from $25 right here and go claim your December PS Plus freebies too.

PS4 Pro 1TB COD: Modern Warfare Bundle:

Join the fray with this Sony PlayStation 4 Call of Duty bundle. The game console has 1TB of ample storage, and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Blu-ray Disc lets you enjoy multiplayer co-op missions and battle royal scenarios. Move freely with the DualShock 4 wireless controller of this Sony PlayStation 4 Call of Duty bundle.

