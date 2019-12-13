Elgato Stream Deck delivers 15 customizable keys, now $100 (Reg. $130)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Elgato Stream Deck Controller for $99.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, it typically sells for $130 with today’s deal being within $3 of the Amazon all-time low price. If you’re an avid streamer, or just want to customize your workflow, Elgato’s 15 key Stream Deck is certainly worth considering. It offers direct integration with popular services like Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more. You can even place custom actions on a per-key basis for apps like Photoshop and other popular tools. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need a little extra cable length for your new Elgato Stream Deck? Grab this 6.5-foot extension cable for a few dollars and easily put your new accessory within arms reach. Not to mention you can combine it with other devices as well if you need to build out a more customized streaming setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers.

Speaking of gaming, last night Microsoft introduced its next-generation Xbox console. We have all the details right here.

Elgato Stream Deck Controller features:

15 LCD keys: tap to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio and more

Fully customizable: personalize keys with custom icons or choose from hundreds

Direct integration: control Game Capture, OBS, XSplit, TipeeeStream, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more

Easy setup: simply drag and drop actions onto keys in the app

Unlimited control: nest folders within folders to store as many actions as you want

