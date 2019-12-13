Synology’s 4-bay DS918+ NAS comes two 8TB of WD storage at $660 (Save $120)

- Dec. 13th 2019 5:09 pm ET

0
Newegg is currently bundling the Synology 4-bay DiskStation DS918+ NAS with two 4TB WD Red Hard Drives for $659.99 shipped. Normally picking up everything included here would run you closer to $780, with today’s offer beating the combined all-time lows by $45 on the NAS and hard drives. For comparison, the Red drives usually sell for $115 eacb, but have dropped to $90. Synology’s 4-bay NAS supports up to 64TB of storage and boasts a maximum of 225MB/s transfer speeds. In addition to the four hard drive slots, there’s also dual M.2 slots for taking advantage of SSD caching. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB 3.0 ports as well as dual Gigabit Ethernet inputs and more. Throw in the 8TB of NAS-grade drives, and you’re well-equipped to handle media and back up server needs. Rated 4.5/5 stars from for 745 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re more concerned about increasing your desktop’s storage pool and don’t need the extra power of a NAS, consider saving even more with WD’s 8TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive. Here you’ll get the same 8TB of storage as the lead deal, but in a USB 3.0 form-factor that only costs $130 at Amazon. 

We’re also still tracking a discount on a higher-end WD Easystore hard drive. So if 8TB isn’t enough, right now you can score a 10TB drive for $160, which is 20% off the going rate and a notable way to load up on storage.

Synology 4-bay DS918+ NAS features:

Featuring a powerful dual-core CPU, Synology DiskStation is perfect for home users or small businesses looking for a compact and reliable shared storage solution to process intensive workloads.

Newegg

Networking synology

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

