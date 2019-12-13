UGG’s Holiday Sale offers up to 30% off popular boots, slippers, pajamas, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Just in time for the holidays, UGG offers up to 30% off new markdowns including boots, slippers, pajamas, and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on full-price styles. The men’s Dex Slippers are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $60, which is $30 off the original rate. These slippers have an outdoor-ready outsole and a cozy interior with a faux-fur lining. They’re available in several color options and would make a great gift idea for the holiday season. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and check our Amazon’s Slipper Sale today too.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dex Slippers $60 (Orig. $90)
- Camino Chukka Boots $101 (Orig. $135)
- Olsen Slippers $75 (Orig. $110)
- Shearling Gloves $100 (Orig. $145)
- Neumel Boots $98 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Classic Short Fluff High-Low Boots $140 (Orig. $200)
- Ansley Studded Slippers $70 (Orig. $110)
- Classic Short Turnlock Boots $120 (Orig. $180)
- Melrose Boots $105 (Orig. $150)
- French Terry Joggers $68 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
