UGG’s Holiday Sale offers up to 30% off popular boots, slippers, pajamas, more

Just in time for the holidays, UGG offers up to 30% off new markdowns including boots, slippers, pajamas, and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on full-price styles. The men’s Dex Slippers are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $60, which is $30 off the original rate. These slippers have an outdoor-ready outsole and a cozy interior with a faux-fur lining. They’re available in several color options and would make a great gift idea for the holiday season. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and check our Amazon’s Slipper Sale today too.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!