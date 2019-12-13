AirPlay 2, Atmos, and HDR10 are found in Yamaha’s A/V Receiver: $450 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the Yamaha AVENTAGE 7.2-Channel 4K AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver (RX-A680) for $449.98 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within 10 cents of the Amazon all-time low. If you’d like to enjoy a revamped home theater in 2020, now could be the right time to strike. With support for Dolby Atmos, Vision, 4K, HDR10, and 7.2-channel audio, this A/V receiver is ready to overhaul and organize your existing setup. Alexa and AirPlay 2 support are in tow, helping to propel your smart home even further. Ports include HDMI, Ethernet, and much more. Ratings are still rolling in, but it currently sits at 4/5 stars with Yamaha AVENTAGE receivers being well-rated.

If the above model seems like overkill for your needs, consider Denon’s 5.2-Channel A/V Receiver at $250. This solution is quite a bit more affordable but does sacrifice potential audio performance. That being said, you will still garner AirPlay 2 support, making it a great option for homes where iOS devices reside.

Now’s a great time to swing by our VIZIO sound bar system deal from earlier today. Just $98 scores a 2.1-channel system that regularly fetches up to $180.

Yamaha AVENTAGE 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

7.2-ch Dolby Atmos DTS:X (5.2.2-ch) with Zone B, Cinema DSP 3D, and YPAO Sound Optimization

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and MusicCast multi-room. Works with Amazon Alexa

HDMI with HDCP 2.2 (4-in/1-out): 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma and BT.2020

