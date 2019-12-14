Bulova’s stylish $160 watch is movement-powered, more at up to 70% off

- Dec. 14th 2019 11:06 am ET

0
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 70% off select Bulova watches. Our top pick is the BVA Series Dual Aperture Watch (96A120) for $159.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This watch features a self-winding mechanical design that’s powered by the your movement. This means there is no battery required so you’ll never need to worry about swapping one out. The design is comprised of stainless steel, rose gold accents, and a brown leather strap. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more top picks from the sale.

More top picks:

Bulova BVA Series Dual Aperture Watch features:

  • Brown patterned and rose gold dial
  • Water resistant to 99 feet (30 M): withstands rain and splashes of water, but not showering or submersion
  • Case Diameter: 42 mm; Case Thickness: 11.2 mm; 3-year Limited Warranty

