Amazon has indoor/outdoor kiddie toys on sale + baby products from $5.50

- Dec. 14th 2019 11:13 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of indoor and outdoor toys as well as baby products from $5.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick is the Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set at $24.49. Down from its regular going rate of $36, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Included with this kit you’ll find the hoop, net, and three basketballs. It has height ranges from 2.5-4 feet, offering a great starting place your NBA star-in-training. It’s rated 4.5/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. Shop the entire indoor/outdoor toy sale here.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted a number of baby products from hiccapop (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon on sale. One of our favorites here is the Baby Wipe Dispenser at $10.92 Prime shipped, which is down from its $17 going rate. Offering a clean and unique look, this dispenser makes sure your baby wipes are always at the ready. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire baby product sale here.

Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set features:

  • Indoor and outdoor basketball hoop adjusts to six heights from 2.5 to 4 feet
  • Includes an oversized rim and 3 Junior size basketballs
  • Develops social, motor skills and coordination
  • Base can be weighted with sand (not included) for stability
  • Age 1 1/2 to 5 years.Material:Plastic

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Little Tikes

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide