Amazon has indoor/outdoor kiddie toys on sale + baby products from $5.50

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of indoor and outdoor toys as well as baby products from $5.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick is the Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set at $24.49. Down from its regular going rate of $36, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Included with this kit you’ll find the hoop, net, and three basketballs. It has height ranges from 2.5-4 feet, offering a great starting place your NBA star-in-training. It’s rated 4.5/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. Shop the entire indoor/outdoor toy sale here.

We also spotted a number of baby products from hiccapop (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon on sale. One of our favorites here is the Baby Wipe Dispenser at $10.92 Prime shipped, which is down from its $17 going rate. Offering a clean and unique look, this dispenser makes sure your baby wipes are always at the ready. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire baby product sale here.

Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set features:

Indoor and outdoor basketball hoop adjusts to six heights from 2.5 to 4 feet

Includes an oversized rim and 3 Junior size basketballs

Develops social, motor skills and coordination

Base can be weighted with sand (not included) for stability

Age 1 1/2 to 5 years.Material:Plastic

