Jackery’s Explorer 240 is perfect for camping trips at $175 (Reg. $250), more

- Dec. 14th 2019 9:35 am ET

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Jackery (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offing a selection of its outdoor power accessories from $126 shipped. You’ll find the Portable Power Station Explorer 240 down to $174.99, which is a 30% drop from its $250 going rate. Offering 240Wh of power, this portable battery is built to go with you just about anywhere. You’ll find a 110V/200W AC plug on Jackery’s Portable Power Station, which is capable of running small household electronics while you’re camping. It can also recharge a laptop, and the two 2.4A USB ports are great for powering smartphones. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We also spotted that Jackery is offering its SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel for $125.99 shipped. Down from its $180 going rate, this is also 30% off and is the best we’ve tracked. With this solar panel, you’ll be able to recharge the above Portable Power Station with ease while camping. If you’re somewhere without wall outlets but have the sun readily accessible, this is a great way to charge up. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For those who just want to recharge a smartphone or two while traveling, the Anker PowerCore 5000 is a great option at $19 Prime shipped. While it won’t run a microwave or recharge a MacBook, it does fit into your purse thanks to its much smaller size.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer features:

  • Specializes in providing outdoor green power solutions for explorers, Jackery launched the world’s first Lithium Portable Power Station in 2015. Jackery Portable Power Station, Power Outdoors.
  • Jackery Explorer 240 is equipped with a 240 watt-hour (16.8Ah, 14.4V) lithium-ion battery pack, no fuel or gasoline needed, no fumes, no clanging! Pack light for your next camp trip with Jackery portable power station.
  • Portable power station specially designed for charging laptops, mini-cooler, drone and other outdoor electronics. Explorer 240 features 1* AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), 2* USB-A ports and 1* DC car port, power your outdoor adventure without worry.

Jackery

