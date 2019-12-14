Save big on Polaroid cameras and printers at Amazon with prices from $67.50

- Dec. 14th 2019 10:12 am ET

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Polaroid cameras and printers from $67.50 shipped. One of our favorites is the Mint Pocket Printer with Zink Zero Ink Technology, which is down to $82.71 right now. Regularly around $115, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up truly portable printing thanks to a built-in battery and Bluetooth technology, you can make any memory physical with this. Plus, the Zink cartridges require no ink, as it’s built into the paper. This makes for a cleaner experience when traveling, as you’ll never have to worry about spilled ink. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

With your savings, pick up a 30 pack of Zink photo paper at $14 Prime shipped on Amazon. This gives you plenty of printing capacity to print your and friends’ photos when out and about.

We’d also recommend grabbing this portable case with some of your savings. It’s $16 Prime shipped, has a carabiner clip, and offers a protective outer shell for your new printer.

Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer features:

  • A Smartphone Printer in Your pocket : amazing handheld Printer Prints high Quality, Full Color photographs from any IOS or Android phone
  • Innovative Zero ink technology : there’s no need for pricy toner or Printing supplies; Zink Cartridges combine paper & ink all in one; Packs available in 20, 30 or 50 sheets
  • Built in Bluetooth Connectivity : skip the confusing cables & messy wires; pair w/ any Smart device to Share Photos fast & Easy

