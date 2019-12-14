Save 45% on your first month of Amazon’s STEM Club Toy Subscription, now $11

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering its STEM Club Toy Subscription for multiple ages at $11 Prime shipped. Down 45% from its $20 regular rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. The STEM Club Toy Subscription offers monthly deliveries with fun projects for kids of all ages, depending on what you choose at checkout. For those who don’t know, STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math, offer toys that help kids excel in learning and growth. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

STEM Club Toy Subscription:

Subscribe and save up to 40% on STEM Toys

Discover highly-rated STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) Toys from leading brands handpicked by Amazon’s Toy experts

Toys encourage understanding and exploration of STEM subjects for children in a fun and entertaining way

Support the development of essential skills like logic, creativity, and problem-solving

Some projects contain instructional booklets and may require support from an adult

