Massive Twelve South sale at Amazon slashes up to 60% off, prices start at $27

Amazon is offering the Twelve South PowerPic for $27.92 shipped. Note: shipping is currently delayed by 3 days. That’s $42 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With loads of mundane-looking wireless chargers out there, Twelve South shakes things up with PowerPic. It offers an elegant and hassle-free way to top off an iPhone that eliminates the need to plug in a cable. You’ll find it also serves as a picture frame so when you remove your phone from a desk, nightstand, or coffee table, it won’t look cluttered with tech gear. Support for 10W fast charging ensures your smartphone will charge as quickly as possible. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find a ton more Twelve South deals.
More Twelve South deals:
- Timeporter for Apple Watch: $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- AirFly: $27 (Reg. $40)
- Bookarc for MacBook: $46.50 (Reg. $60)
- Curve for MacBook: $41 (Reg. $60)
- StayGo USB-C Hub: $85 (Reg. $100)
- HiRise Wireless Qi Charger: $60 (Reg. $80)
- ParcSlope for MacBook: $30 (Reg. $60)
- AirSnap for AirPods: $28 (Reg. $35)
- Magicbridge: $31.50 (Reg. $40)
- Backpack for iMac: $31 (Reg. $45)
Twelve South PowerPic features:
- Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use
- Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!