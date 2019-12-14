Massive Twelve South sale at Amazon slashes up to 60% off, prices start at $27

Amazon is offering the Twelve South PowerPic for $27.92 shipped. Note: shipping is currently delayed by 3 days. That’s $42 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With loads of mundane-looking wireless chargers out there, Twelve South shakes things up with PowerPic. It offers an elegant and hassle-free way to top off an iPhone that eliminates the need to plug in a cable. You’ll find it also serves as a picture frame so when you remove your phone from a desk, nightstand, or coffee table, it won’t look cluttered with tech gear. Support for 10W fast charging ensures your smartphone will charge as quickly as possible. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find a ton more Twelve South deals.

More Twelve South deals:

Twelve South PowerPic features:

Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use

Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.

