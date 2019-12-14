Start a new tradition of making your own bread with Amazon’s Gold Box from $85

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering Zojirushi Breadmakers and Rice Cookers from $85 shipped. Our favorite is the Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker at $223.30, which is down from its $330 going rate. Offering the ability to make a 2-pound loaf of bread, this is a must around the holidays. Not only will your grocery store shopping be cut down a bit since you can make your own bread, but nothing tastes as good as homemade loaves, that’s a fact. Plus, this maker has double kneading blades the “thoroughly knead the dough for superior results.” Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,000 at-home chefs. Shop the entire sale here.

When making your own loaves at home, there are a few essentials. One is The Bread Lover’s Bread Machine Cookbook. It’s just $15.50 at Amazon and will help make sure you’re using your new kitchen appliance to its fullest.

Another essential is this 100-pack of bread bags with ties. At $17 Prime shipped, this will make sure that your bread stays fresh and doesn’t go stale after baking. Plus, it makes the perfect way to give your friends and family the gift of fresh bakery goods.

Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker features:

Various healthy course settings include Multigrain, Whole Wheat, Rapid Whole Wheat, Gluten Free, Salt Free, Sugar Free and Vegan

Rapid courses allow you to bake a loaf of white or whole wheat bread in just 2 hours and 25 minutes

Large, easy-to-read LCD display with convenient key code on lid simplifies course selection; RAPID SETTING: Use Rapid setting to have your loaf ready to eat in under two and a half hours

