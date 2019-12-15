Stock up on apparel from your favorite NFL team with up to 40% gear from $4

Today only, as part of its 12 Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of NFL gear with deals starting at under $4. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, or otherwise on orders over $25. One standout is on the NFL Men’s OTS Lace Up Pullover Hoodie, which comes in a variety of team styles. The Philadelphia Eagles version will run you $26 for a large size, while others start under $14. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 35%, is $1.50 under the previous price drop, and a new Amazon all-time low. This Hockey-inspired hoodie features a mid-weight cotton/poly fleece material with a soft brushed interior. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 145 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the deals right here for even more apparel of your favorite team. The NFL regular season may be winding down, but whether you’re looking to stock up on gear for the playoffs or next season, this sale has you covered.

For more last-minute buys, be sure to swing by our gift guide that is packed with options which all deliver before Christmas.

OTS Lace Up Pullover Hoodie features:

The OTS Lace Up Pullover Hoodie is a hockey-inspired hooded sweatshirt re-imagined for all the professional sports leagues. If you’re gearing up for the big game, a tailgate party with friends, or really any time you feel like flexing your team spirit, OTS sweatshirts will surely fit the bill. The OTS Lace Up is a midweight cotton/poly fleece material with a soft brushed interior.

