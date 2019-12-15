Need a new comforter? Amazon has you covered with 25% off styles from $29

- Dec. 15th 2019 9:47 am ET

0
Today only, as part of its 12 Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 25% off a selection of its in-house AmazonBasics comforter sets with deals starting at $29 shipped. While you’ll find a variety of styles to fit with your home’s existing decor, one standout is on the AmazonBasics Pinch Pleat Queen Comforter Bedding Set at $36.60. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer returns to the Amazon all-time low, a price we’ve only seen once before. This comforter is made of a polyester filling for softness, warmth, and breathability and comes paired with a 100% microfiber shell. There’s also an elegant Pinch Pleat style textured into the bedding, which is completed by piping around the edge for added strength. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. Don’t forget to ship the rest of today’s discounted comforter selection right here.

If today’s lead style doesn’t fit the bit for your bedroom’s aesthetic, be sure to give the rest of Amazon’s sale a look. You’ll find various option starting at $29 shipped.

AmazonBasics Pinch Pleat Comforter features:

Bring sophisticated style and enhanced beauty to any bedroom with this comforter set by AmazonBasics. Spread the comforter gracefully over the bed sheets for a tasteful finishing touch to any well-made bed. The set’s one or two pillow shams help tie it all together. Combining an airy, fashionable feel with everyday comfort, the AmazonBasics comforter set works well in master bedrooms, guest rooms, and kid’s rooms alike.

