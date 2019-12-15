Apple’s official Leather 13-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve is down to $90 (Reg. $179)

- Dec. 15th 2019 10:06 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Leather 13-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve in Black for $89.99 shipped. Usually selling for $179, like you’ll find direct from Apple, Best Buy, and B&H, today’s offer saves you $89, marks the first notable price drop we’ve seen on this style, and a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve is comprised of high-quality European Leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining for keeping your machine protected on-the-go.Great for defending against scratches and other damage, this official sleeve is perfect for those searching for a stylish way to transport a MacBook. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Don’t forget that right now we’re seeing some notable MacBook discounts at Amazon, with up to $299 off a selection Air and Pro models priced from $850.

Apple Leather 13-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve features:

The Apple Leather Sleeve is designed for the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro. The sleeve is made of quality European leather with a soft microfiber lining. The sleeve is also designed so you can charge your Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 while keeping it protected.

