Amazon takes up to 55% off a selection of toys, collectibles, and more from $4

- Dec. 15th 2019 10:21 am ET

Today only, as part of its 12 Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of collectibles with deals starting at under $5. As per the usual, Prime members will score no-cost delivery, which is also available in orders over $25. One standout amongst this selection of discounts is on the Dreamworks Squeeze & Roar Toothless Plush at $10.09. Typically selling for $20, today’s offer saves you $10 and marks a new all-time low. If your little one has seen How to Train your Dragons, then there’s no doubt that they’ll love this 11-inch plush. Not only is it said to be super soft and huggable, but it also includes roaring sound effects and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll be able to save up to to 55% on select fashion dolls and accessories starting at $4. There are a variety of different dolls, play sets, and more included in this sale, so it’ll be hard to go wrong when it comes to shopping for a last-minute gift for the little ones in your life. Everything is well-reviewed, too. Be sure to check out all of the offers right here.

Squeeze & Roar Toothless Plush features:

Turn Toothless from a happy dragon into a growling dragon with Squeeze & Roar Toothless! This 11-inch soft and huggable plush responds to your touch when you squeeze his belly. Recreate exciting scenes from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and bring out the fierce side of Toothless!

