Save up to 55% on L.O.L Surprise dolls and toys at Amazon starting at $14

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is taking up to 55% off a selection of L.O.L Surprise! dolls with deals starting at $14. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on the Bigger Surprise Winter Disco set at $49.99. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer slashes $40 off the going rate and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Featuring over 60 “never-before-seen surprises,” this limited edition set of L.O.L surprise toys includes an Outrageous millennial girls fashion doll and plenty of accessories. With over 315 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating and has earned #1 new release stature.

If you’re still trying to find a last minute gift for the little one on your list, then today’s deals are surely worth taking a closer look at. Should the lead offer be a bit out of your price range, also included in the sale is a three-pack of L.O.L. Surprise! Lils with Lil Pets dolls for $13.99. Normally selling for about $8 each, today’s offer saves you $10 and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen. Ratings are still coming in on this set, but L.O.L Surprise! is well-reviewed overall.

Bigger Surprise Winter Disco set features:

Get ready to chill out and boogie down at the winter disco. Unbox 60+ surprises, including 5 exclusive dolls with the L.O.L. Surprise! bigger surprise winter disco series. Inside, discover the limited edition, exclusive family, including an exclusive, never-before-seen L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion doll with stunning features and beautiful hair.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!