Save up to 55% on L.O.L Surprise dolls and toys at Amazon starting at $14

- Dec. 16th 2019 9:44 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is taking up to 55% off a selection of L.O.L Surprise! dolls with deals starting at $14. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on the Bigger Surprise Winter Disco set at $49.99. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer slashes $40 off the going rate and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Featuring over 60 “never-before-seen surprises,” this limited edition set of L.O.L surprise toys includes an Outrageous millennial girls fashion doll and plenty of accessories. With over 315 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating and has earned #1 new release stature.

If you’re still trying to find a last minute gift for the little one on your list, then today’s deals are surely worth taking a closer look at. Should the lead offer be a bit out of your price range, also included in the sale is a three-pack of L.O.L. Surprise! Lils with Lil Pets dolls for $13.99. Normally selling for about $8 each, today’s offer saves you $10 and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen. Ratings are still coming in on this set, but L.O.L Surprise! is well-reviewed overall

Bigger Surprise Winter Disco set features:

Get ready to chill out and boogie down at the winter disco. Unbox 60+ surprises, including 5 exclusive dolls with the L.O.L. Surprise! bigger surprise winter disco series. Inside, discover the limited edition, exclusive family, including an exclusive, never-before-seen L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion doll with stunning features and beautiful hair.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
L.O.L. Surprise!

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go