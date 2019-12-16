Cole Haan’s Flash Event takes extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping

For a limited time only, Cole Haan is offering an extra 40% off all sale styles. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan always offers free delivery, however to ensure you get your items by Christmas customers receive complimentary two-day shipping on orders of $200. Hiker boots are very trendy for this season and Cole Haan has an array of options. For men, the ZERØGRAND Hiker Boots are on sale for $132 and originally were priced at $300. These boots are water-resistant and versatile to wear to work, exploring or while traveling. They’re available in several color options and rated 4.6/5 stars. Best of all, you can find them in a women’s style for just $72. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!