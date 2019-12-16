Cole Haan’s Flash Event takes extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping

- Dec. 16th 2019 8:51 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

For a limited time only, Cole Haan is offering an extra 40% off all sale styles. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan always offers free delivery, however to ensure you get your items by Christmas customers receive complimentary two-day shipping on orders of $200. Hiker boots are very trendy for this season and Cole Haan has an array of options. For men, the ZERØGRAND Hiker Boots are on sale for $132 and originally were priced at $300. These boots are water-resistant and versatile to wear to work, exploring or while traveling. They’re available in several color options and rated 4.6/5 stars. Best of all, you can find them in a women’s style for just $72. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Cole Haan

Cole Haan

About the Author