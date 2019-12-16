GAP offers 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase, two days only

GAP is updating your wardrobe and offering 40% off sitewide with code DECCARD as well as an extra 10% off your purchase when JOLLY is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Stay warm this holiday season with the men’s ColdControl Lightweight Puffer Vest that’s on sale for $53. To compare this vest was originally priced at $98. It features packable material, which is great for storing or traveling and it comes in four color options. I also really like this style of vest because you can easily dress it up or down. Better yet, it’s available in a women’s option that’s marked down to $32. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

