GAP offers 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase, two days only

- Dec. 16th 2019 12:47 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

GAP is updating your wardrobe and offering 40% off sitewide with code DECCARD as well as an extra 10% off your purchase when JOLLY is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Stay warm this holiday season with the men’s ColdControl Lightweight Puffer Vest that’s on sale for $53. To compare this vest was originally priced at $98. It features packable material, which is great for storing or traveling and it comes in four color options. I also really like this style of vest because you can easily dress it up or down. Better yet, it’s available in a women’s option that’s marked down to $32. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Ralph Lauren Joy of Gifting Event that’s offering 40% off your purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Gap

Gap

About the Author