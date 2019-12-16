Expand your socket set with GEARWRENCH’s impact-ready kit at $58 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the GEARWRENCH 3/8-inch 44-piece 6 Point Standard & Deep Impact Socket Set at $57.80 shipped. Note: The discount will reflect at the final stage of checkout. Normally over $70, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering up both standard and deep impact-ready sockets, this kit is perfect for a vehicle enthusiast or DIYer. These impact-rated sockets are designed specifically to be used in high-pressure scenarios, where a lot of force is needed to break the nut or bolt loose. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the impact rating to save cash. WorkPro’s 39-piece socket set is $23 Prime shipped. While they’re not quite as strong, this set is great for around the house projects and for those just starting out.

However, for those who are starting a new tool collection, this 50-piece DIY kit is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It has an assortment of hammers, pliers, screwdrivers, and more for $25 Prime shipped.

GEARWRENCH 44-piece Impact Socket Set features:

Impact Sockets built from chrome molybdenum alloy steel (CRMO) for exceptional strength and durability

Off corner loading design reduces fastener rounding

Black phosphate corrosion resistant coating laser etched with high visibility markings and hard stamped with size labels

Deep 6 point sockets with chamfered openings and an attachment port compatible with traditional ratchets

Parallel neck down design on 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, and 11mm sockets allow improved access around restricted fasteners

Meets or exceeds ASME B107.2 specifications for proven strength

