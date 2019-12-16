Expand your socket set with GEARWRENCH’s impact-ready kit at $58 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the GEARWRENCH 3/8-inch 44-piece 6 Point Standard & Deep Impact Socket Set at $57.80 shipped. Note: The discount will reflect at the final stage of checkout. Normally over $70, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering up both standard and deep impact-ready sockets, this kit is perfect for a vehicle enthusiast or DIYer. These impact-rated sockets are designed specifically to be used in high-pressure scenarios, where a lot of force is needed to break the nut or bolt loose. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Ditch the impact rating to save cash. WorkPro’s 39-piece socket set is $23 Prime shipped. While they’re not quite as strong, this set is great for around the house projects and for those just starting out.
However, for those who are starting a new tool collection, this 50-piece DIY kit is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It has an assortment of hammers, pliers, screwdrivers, and more for $25 Prime shipped.
GEARWRENCH 44-piece Impact Socket Set features:
- Impact Sockets built from chrome molybdenum alloy steel (CRMO) for exceptional strength and durability
- Off corner loading design reduces fastener rounding
- Black phosphate corrosion resistant coating laser etched with high visibility markings and hard stamped with size labels
- Deep 6 point sockets with chamfered openings and an attachment port compatible with traditional ratchets
- Parallel neck down design on 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, and 11mm sockets allow improved access around restricted fasteners
- Meets or exceeds ASME B107.2 specifications for proven strength
