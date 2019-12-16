Gerber Paraframe Knife drops to Amazon all-time low, now $10.50 (Reg. $20)

Amazon offers the Gerber Paraframe Knife for $10.39 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Are you still in need of an easy stocking stuffer gift this holiday season? Consider picking up Gerber’s top-rated Paraframe Knife at a particularly affordable $10 price tag. This model is made from stainless steel, offers a pocket clip design, and automatic folding lock. Other notable features include a 3-inch blade with an overall length of just 7-inches, so it fits in your pocket or everyday carry pretty easily. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon customers.

Those looking to save further can drop the price an additional 30% with the Gerber EAB Pocket Knife for $7. This is one of my favorite everyday carry knives, thanks to its slim design that’s great for opening packages and the like. It has stellar ratings as well.

Not ready to click ‘buy’ just yet? Swing by our multi-tool roundup for the best options out there from just $5, including more big names like Leatherman, Swiss, and others.

Gerber Paraframe I Knife features:

Frame lock handle design

Lightweight open stainless steel handles

Sturdy Pocket Clip

Blade Material: High Carbon Stainless

Blade Type: Fine

