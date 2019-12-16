DEWALT, Ryobi, and Milwaukee tools up to 50% off at Home Depot, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off DEWALT, Milwaukee, Ryobi and more. You’ll find everything from multi-tool kits to accessories, drills, saws, and more with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V 4-tool Combo Kit for $279. As a comparison, there’s nearly $500 worth of value but you’d typically pay $400 here. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. DEWALT includes everything you need here for basic DIY tasks around the house, including two saws, a drill, and a work light. You’ll also get two 2Ah batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

Another standout includes the RYOBI 18V 5.5-inch Circular Saw for $89. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150. This model includes a 5.5-inch blade, 4Ah 18V battery, and a wall charger. Great for various tasks around the house, including making bevel cuts, trimming wood, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head over to this landing page for additional deals on DEWALT, Ryobi, and Milwaukee tools. With Christmas just around the corner, this is a great way to score discounted tools if you still have some DIY lovers on your holiday shopping list.

DEWALT 4-tool Multi-Tool Combo Kit features:

Always have the right tools for the job with the DEWALT DCK423D2 Combo Kit. This versatile kit includes a compact drill, recip saw, circ saw and worklight to handle most sawing and drilling jobsite needs. The tools are compact and lightweight for working in hard to reach areas. A contractor bag makes the tools easy to carry from project to project. For a limited time this kit includes a bonus 2.0 Ahr battery pack with purchase.

