Kate Spade’s last Surprise Sale of the year offers up to 75% off handbags, more

- Dec. 16th 2019 10:47 am ET

Kate Spade is having its last Surprise Sale of the year and offering up to 75% off popular handbags, accessories, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Best of all, receive free ground shipping on all orders. Needing a new coat for the season? One of our favorite options is the Bow Back Fur Collar Coat that’s on sale for just $199 and originally was priced at $748. This style is perfect for all of your upcoming events and the faux fur adds a luxurious touch. It’s also made with a wool material that will promote warmth. Find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade below.

Another standout is the Maise Medium Dome Satchel that’s marked down to just $75. For comparison, this handbag was originally priced at $299. This style will be a go-to in your wardrobe because it’s very versatile. It also comes in four fun color options and can be carried an array of ways.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

