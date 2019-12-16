Monday’s Lifestyle Deals: adidas Flash Sale, Ray-Ban’s Holiday Deals, Cole Haan, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Activewear |
- adidas helps to hit your goals with extra 20% off popular running and training gear
- Ray-Ban’s Holiday Deals offers 20% off popular styles + free shipping
- Foot Locker takes 25% off sitewide with code HURRY25 at checkout
- PUMA takes up to 30 to 50% off sale items: Running shoes, apparel, more
- Lululemon has the City Sweat Zip Hoodie Thermo Jacket for $79 (Reg. $128)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ralph Lauren’s Joy of Gifting Event takes 40% off your purchase: Outerwear, more
- Cole Haan’s Flash Event takes extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping
- Kate Spade’s last Surprise Sale of the year offers up to 75% off handbags, more
- GAP offers 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase, two days only
- H&M offers up to 50% off popular styles for the whole family from $16 + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon 1-day Hamilton Beach sale from $27: coffee maker, food processor, more
- Whip up the Christmas cookies with KitchenAid’s 5-Qt. Mixer at $240 ($190 off)
- Save $200 on Samsung’s POWERbot Robotic Vacuum at a new low of $549, more
- This steel 4-slice wide-slot toaster is yours for $30 shipped (Reg. $60+)
- Expand your socket set with GEARWRENCH’s impact-ready kit at $58 (Reg. $70+)
