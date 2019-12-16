Make sure to extend your PS Plus at holiday pricing: 1-yr. for $39 (Reg. $60)

Trusted games dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is now offering 12-months of PlayStation Plus for $38.99 with free delivery. Regularly $60, today’s offer is $21 off the usual listing, $6 under the official Black Friday price and matching our previous mention. Amazon is currently offering a year at $60, for comparison. Just as a quick reminder, these membership cards can be used to extend your current subscription at a discount (no matter how many months are left on it). Once you’re a member, you’ll get even deeper deals on digital games via PSN, access to online multiplayer (although you won’t need it for Death Stranding) and free PS4 games every month. More details below.

You’ll definitely want to swing by our coverage of December’s PS Plus freebies which include Titanfall 2 and more. Here are today’s best game deals including the lowest price ever on Death Stranding, COD Modern Warfare at its Black Friday price, and many more. Speaking of which, here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season.

Feast your eyes on the first announced PlayStation 5 game, the latest from Ghost of Tsushima, and a closer look at the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake.

Prefer you some Xbox instead? Well, here’s the brand new Xbox Series X and one of the better prices we have ever tracked on Game Pass Ultimate.

PlayStation Plus:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

