Ralph Lauren’s Joy of Gifting Event takes 40% off your purchase: Outerwear, more

Ralph Lauren’s the Joy of Gifting Event takes 40% off your purchase including outerwear, jeans, suits, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Wool Raglan Crewneck Sweater is on sale for $101, which is down from its original rate of $168. This sweater is timeless to wear for years to come and versatile to dress up or down. It would look great paired over dress shirts or under vests and jackets. You can find this style in two color options and its soft wool also features stretch for added comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!