Ray-Ban’s Holiday Deals offers 20% off popular styles + free shipping

Ray-Ban’s Holiday Deals offer 20% off select styles of popular sunglasses for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Blaze Aviator Sunglasses are a standout from this sale and they can be worn by both men and women. They come with a sleek black frame and silver detailing that’s timeless to wear for years. It also has the classic Ray-Ban logo in the corner and a polarized lens that promotes visual clarity and reduces glares. Originally these sunglasses were priced at $178, however during the sale you can find them for $138. Find the rest of our top picks from Ray-Ban below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!