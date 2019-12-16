Ray-Ban’s Holiday Deals offers 20% off popular styles + free shipping

Ray-Ban’s Holiday Deals offer 20% off select styles of popular sunglasses for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Blaze Aviator Sunglasses are a standout from this sale and they can be worn by both men and women. They come with a sleek black frame and silver detailing that’s timeless to wear for years. It also has the classic Ray-Ban logo in the corner and a polarized lens that promotes visual clarity and reduces glares. Originally these sunglasses were priced at $178, however during the sale you can find them for $138. Find the rest of our top picks from Ray-Ban below.
Our top picks for men include:
- RB3540 Brow Bar Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $163)
- Blaze Shooter Sunglasses $158 (Orig. $198)
- Blaze Clubmaster $138 (Orig. $178)
- RB3589 Aviator Sunglasses $126 (Orig. $158)
- RB4311 Sunglasses $150 (Orig. $188)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Blaze Aviator Sunglasses $138 (Orig. $178)
- Gatsby I Sunglasses $122 (Orig. $153)
- Erika Metal Sunglasses $114 (Orig. $143)
- Blaze Round Sunglasses $138 (Orig. $173)
- RB3578 Sunglasses $150 (Orig. $188)
- …and even more deals…
