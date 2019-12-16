Stardew Valley is the #1 ranked RPG on the App Store, now down to $5 (Reg. $8)

- Dec. 16th 2019 10:16 am ET

Well, if you missed the week-long sale just ahead of Black Friday this year, you have another chance to score the amazing Stardew Valley today. Regularly $8 on the App Store, the iOS version is now on sale for $4.99. Outside of a very brief holiday offer in December 2018, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked. Ranked as the number one role playing game on the App Store, players move to the countryside to start a farm and a family across over 50 hours of gameplay. But it’s not all fun and games, you’ll have to explore the mysterious cave systems and encounter dangerous creatures too. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 gamers. More details below.

We are also still tracking a notable offering on Construction Simulator 3 at $2 or 50% off.

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

Stardew Valley:

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options. Turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm…Explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure.

Chucklefish Limited

