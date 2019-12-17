Acer 15-inch Nitro 5 gaming laptop drops to new Amazon low: $485 (Reg. $650)

- Dec. 17th 2019 7:30 am ET

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $484.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $650 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model features an AMD Ryzen 5 3.6GHz processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. While these are some older specs, the value delivered here by today’s deal is certainly worth noting. Notable features include 802.11ac wireless, up to five hours of battery life, and USB-C connectivity, alongside HDMI and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 100 Amazon customers.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a laptop sleeve. This model has excellent ratings from over 14,000 reviewers and costs around $18 with the on-page coupon. It’s great for keeping your investment safe wherever holiday travels take you this year.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming PC features:

  • Amd Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor (Up to 3 6GHz) | 8GB DDR4 Memory | 1TB 7200Rpm SATA hard drive
  • 15 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display | AMD Radeon RX 560x with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM
  • 802 11AC Wi-Fi | iron-red backlit keyboard | up to 5 hours Battery Life
  • 1 – USB Type-C port USB 3 1 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gaps) 1 – USB 3 0 port (featuring Power-off charging) 2 – USB 2 0 Ports 1 – HDMI 2 0 port with HDCP support

