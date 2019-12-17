Stock up on Amazon’s Coffee Pods at nearly 40% off today: 100-packs from $17

- Dec. 17th 2019 1:56 pm ET

Amazon is now offering 100-packs of its Happy Belly Coffee Pods at $18.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to clip the $5 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save at checkout. You’ll also want to manually cancel that S&S subscription afterwards if you don’t want them delivered to your door every month. While there are several flavors available at this price, one standout is the Medium-Dark Roast House Blend. Regularly between $25 and $30, today’s deal is roughly 38% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon’s affordable coffee pods. This is 100% Arabica coffee inside pods that are compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 Keurig brewers, among others. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for deals on additional flavors.

There are several flavors of Amazon’s 100-count Happy Belly pod packs on sale today at the same price. Again, be sure to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the prices listed below:

If you’re still on the hunt for some last-minute gifts, our roundup features some great options for coffee lovers. But a quick browse through Trevor’s coffee essentials from under $20 is probably your best bet right now. Otherwise, swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more. 

Amazon Happy Belly Coffee Pods:

  • 100 House Blend coffee k cups pods
  • Mild, medium-dark roast with robust aroma
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers
  • An Amazon brand

