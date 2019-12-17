Amazon’s offering up to 50% off ski and snowboarding essentials from $12

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off ZIONOR Skiing and Snowboarding products. One of the most notable is the ZIONOR Anti-Fog Goggles for men and women that are currently marked down to $18.23 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $36, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These goggles are available in an array of color options and even have UV eye protection. They also have a very stylish reflecting lens and a cushioned face for comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 480 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Keep your feet warm while hitting the slopes with the ZIONOR High Knee Merino Wool Socks for $11.99. For comparison, these socks are regularly priced at $24. These socks have a cushioned base for added comfort and are fast drying. It also features an elastic material, that will help to stay tight on your feet throughout the day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

ZIONOR Anti-Fog Goggles feature:

Top clarity view: Panoramic designed ski goggles with optimized anti-fog & UV protection treatment for crystal and wide view when skiing and snowboarding.

OTG Snow Goggles: Suitable for prescription glasses underneath, maximum glass size of: 5.51 in length x 1.57 in height.

More Safety and Solid – Ruggedized lens with ZIONOR special EDT (Enhanced Durability Tech) for better impact-resistance and protect skier and snowboarder.

Helmet Compatible – Curved and optimized frame designed for better helmet comparability. Stay in place when riding with ultimate speed on the slope.

Customer Oriented Service – All ZIONOR snow goggles are designed for both men and women, we provide swift response customer service if there is anything you need.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!