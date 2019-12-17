Whiten your teeth with these Gold Box deals from $13.45 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, AuraGlow via Amazon is offering up to 39% off its teeth whitening products and accessories. Deals start at $13.45 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit for $29.95. It typically goes for over $50 with today’s deal being the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features include a built-in LED light that “contains 5 bulbs for more power and has a built-in timer with beeper so you can easily keep track of your whitening session time.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.
Those looking for spot teeth whitening can pick up a 2mL pen for $13.45. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20 or so. This portable whitening pen “makes it effortless to whiten your teeth at home or on the move.” Easy for last-minute touchups before family gatherings or parties this holiday season. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit features:
- Teeth whitening kit includes accelerator light that speeds up the whitening process. LED light contains 5 bulbs for more power and has a built-in timer with beeper so you can easily keep track of your whitening session time.
- Kit includes (2) 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes, containing 35% carbamide peroxide and a total of 20+ whitening treatments. Gel is made in USA, gluten-free, kosher, safe for enamel and produces no tooth sensitivity.
- Mouth tray requires no molding or boiling, which means tray fits any mouth and allows you to whiten the top and bottom teeth at the same time comfortably.
