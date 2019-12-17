Whiten your teeth with these Gold Box deals from $13.45 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, AuraGlow via Amazon is offering up to 39% off its teeth whitening products and accessories. Deals start at $13.45 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit for $29.95. It typically goes for over $50 with today’s deal being the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features include a built-in LED light that “contains 5 bulbs for more power and has a built-in timer with beeper so you can easily keep track of your whitening session time.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Those looking for spot teeth whitening can pick up a 2mL pen for $13.45. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20 or so. This portable whitening pen “makes it effortless to whiten your teeth at home or on the move.” Easy for last-minute touchups before family gatherings or parties this holiday season. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit features:

Teeth whitening kit includes accelerator light that speeds up the whitening process. LED light contains 5 bulbs for more power and has a built-in timer with beeper so you can easily keep track of your whitening session time.

Kit includes (2) 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes, containing 35% carbamide peroxide and a total of 20+ whitening treatments. Gel is made in USA, gluten-free, kosher, safe for enamel and produces no tooth sensitivity.

Mouth tray requires no molding or boiling, which means tray fits any mouth and allows you to whiten the top and bottom teeth at the same time comfortably.

